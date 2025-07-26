Cincinnati Police Expand Drone First Responder Program

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) announced plans to expand its “Drones as First Responders” program on Friday, aiming to enhance public safety and improve response times in critical incidents.

During a demonstration outside the District One Substation, officers showcased how drones will assist police in responding to crime reports. This initiative intends to address recent crime spikes in the area. “Going to have eyes in the sky, that’ll help us to direct resources to the incoming cops and it’ll help us locate victims and get resources faster to them,” said Sgt. Jay Kemme.

Kemme, along with other officers, has spent five years working towards Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification to operate the drones. The vehicles are equipped with speakers, sirens, and cameras, providing real-time aerial visibility that enhances response capabilities. Chief Terri Theetge emphasized the program’s significance: “This isn’t just a new tool, this is a game-changing, life-saving technology that will improve officer safety and response during critical incidents when every second counts.”

Concerns from residents regarding privacy were addressed during the announcement. Chief Theetge reassured the public that the drones will only be used for dispatched calls and not for random surveillance. “Cameras will remain pointed at the horizon to protect community privacy,” she stated.

The CPD has partnered with technology firms Axon and Skydio to implement the program. Currently, drones will cover 40% of the city, with a goal of expanding to 90% by the end of 2025. The ambitious roll-out aims to increase efficiency in responding to emergencies across neighborhoods such as Downtown, Northside, and Over-the-Rhine.

Following the announcement, similar drone support was highlighted during the Cincinnati Music Festival, where CPD reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring public safety. This program and its development reflect CPD’s dedication to community safety in an evolving emergency response landscape.