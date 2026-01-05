Cincinnati Police Investigate Incident at Vice President JD Vance’s Home

CINCINNATI, Ohio — A suspect is in custody following an incident at the home of Vice President JD Vance early Monday morning. The situation unfolded at Vance’s residence in East Walnut Hills, prompting a response from both the U.S. Secret Service and Cincinnati police.

The police received a call around 12:15 a.m. from Secret Service agents who reported seeing an individual running eastbound from the vicinity of Vance’s home. Officers arrived shortly after and remained in the area for several hours conducting an investigation.

While details are still limited, a police dispatcher confirmed that a suspect has been taken into custody, but did not provide information on whether they are facing charges or what those charges might be. Images from the scene captured what appeared to be damage to the windows of the Vice President’s residence.

Vance was in Cincinnati for the past week but had left shortly before the incident on Sunday afternoon. The investigation is ongoing, and law enforcement officials have indicated that a statement regarding the incident would be released later today.

This event raises concerns about the safety and security of public officials as they navigate their roles in government. As the situation develops, more information will be made available to the public.