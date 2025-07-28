Cincinnati Police Investigate Violent Downtown Fight Captured on Video

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a violent fight that took place in downtown Cincinnati early Saturday morning and was recorded on video.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. at the intersection of Elm and Fourth Streets. Various videos of the altercation have surfaced on social media, showing a man being assaulted by a group of individuals in the street.

According to an anonymous witness, the situation escalated after an intoxicated man initially walked away from a verbal confrontation only to return with a group that reportedly made racial comments. The sparks of conflict led to punches being thrown.

Police Chief Teresa Theetge condemned the violence in a statement, calling the actions captured in the video “nothing short of cruel and absolutely unacceptable.” She also clarified that the conflict arose from a verbal dispute and was not connected to the ongoing Cincinnati Music Festival.

Videos depict graphic scenes, including one where a man is attacked and kicked while on the ground. Instances of a woman being punched and knocked unconscious were also shown, leaving her with visible injuries.

Cincinnati State Representative Cecil Thomas expressed his disgust with the incident, emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation and potential prosecution of all involved. He criticized those who chose to record the incident instead of assisting victims.

Theetge stated that her team is diligently working to identify all individuals responsible for causing harm. She encouraged anyone with information to reach out to Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

The video has garnered attention from local officials, and is a developing story as the Cincinnati Police Department continues its investigation.