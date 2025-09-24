Cincinnati Prepares for Rainy Wednesday and Potential Commute Delays

CINCINNATI, OH — Cincinnati is bracing for a wet Wednesday as another round of rain and thunderstorms is expected to arrive late tonight, creating a potentially messy morning commute on September 24.

According to local weather forecasts, rain is set to begin around 10:00 PM, with heavy downpours likely impacting travel conditions for morning commuters. Rainfall totals in the next 48 hours are forecast to range between one to two inches across the Tri-State area.

This weather pattern comes as part of a larger system moving into the Ohio Valley, which is expected to bring soaking rains overnight. The rain may lead to standing water on roads, creating hazardous driving conditions.

“Tomorrow morning we’re looking at a significant weather impact day,” said a local meteorologist. “Drivers should allow for extra time as they navigate through wet conditions.”

Temperatures are currently hovering around 80 degrees, making it feel muggy and uncomfortable. During the day, scattered showers are expected, particularly in the southeast areas of Cincinnati, which could see a few stronger storms in the evening.

By Thursday, lighter rain is anticipated in the morning that will eventually taper off as drier conditions move in. Friday is projected to bring improvement, with temperatures in the upper 70s and less humidity.

Officials advise residents to keep umbrellas handy and prepare for possible delays at outdoor events, including any scheduled sports games.

As the rain begins, it is important to stay updated on local forecasts and any weather warnings for the area.

By Wednesday evening, temperatures are expected to drop to around 68 degrees, reinforcing the need for caution during the evening commute.