FC Cincinnati Prepares for Riveting Hell is Real Derby Against Columbus Crew

CINCINNATI, Ohio – FC Cincinnati will host the Columbus Crew this Saturday at TQL Stadium in the 18th edition of the Hell is Real derby, highlighting Major League Soccer’s rivalry in Ohio.

This matchup comes after the teams played to a 1-1 draw earlier this season in Columbus, where Kévin Denkey scored an early goal for FCC. Despite the lead, Cincinnati managed to secure a valuable point thanks to a strong defensive performance.

FC Cincinnati is now focused on extending their unbeaten streak against the Crew to five matches. Head Coach Pat Noonan expressed confidence in his team’s preparation, emphasizing the importance of the rivalry. “There’s more awareness of what the game means,” Noonan stated in a pre-match press conference. “Good focus, good training intensity.”

Midfielder Evander echoed Noonan’s sentiments, noting the unique atmosphere of home games. “When we play at home, it’s a totally different atmosphere. The fans are there to support us and provide that extra push,” he said.

This Saturday’s match is promoted as an “Orange Out,” urging fans to wear orange to showcase the team colors. “The fans help define what that feels like. Those games feel different, and it’s fun to be a part of,” Noonan added.

Historically, FC Cincinnati holds a record of 4-7-6 against the Crew. However, the team is currently riding a wave of momentum with a four-match unbeaten streak in the derby.

Evander is a key player to watch, as he seeks to score in his fourth consecutive match, aiming to match the club record. The midfielder leads MLS this season in free-kick goals and goals from outside the penalty area.

Meanwhile, the Columbus Crew also enter the match in solid form, unbeaten in their last four matches and currently sitting fourth in the Eastern Conference. The team faces some challenges in the goalkeeper position with starter Patrick Schulte recovering from injury.

Fans can catch the match kicking off at 7:30 p.m. ET at TQL Stadium. With both teams in top form, the derby promises to be a thrilling contest for supporters and players alike.