Cincinnati Reds Aim for Win Against Blue Jays on Labor Day

CINCINNATI, OH — The Cincinnati Reds will face off against the Toronto Blue Jays on Labor Day, September 2, 2025, in a crucial matchup for both teams as they push for playoff positions. With the Reds four games back from the final wild card spot in the National League and the Jays trying to regain their footing in the American League East, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

The Reds will send left-hander Hunter Greene to the mound for the game, boasting a 2.81 ERA this season. Greene has been solid, allowing three or fewer earned runs in 13 of his 14 starts this year. Meanwhile, the Jays will counter with Chris Bassitt, who holds a 4.14 ERA. While Bassitt has led the Blue Jays to a winning record, he has struggled with an expected ERA of 4.08 this season.

As the game approaches, both teams are experiencing tough stretches. The Reds have gone 2-8 over their last ten games, and the Blue Jays have matched that with a record of 5-5 over the same span. Playing at home has been an advantage for Cincinnati, which has a 37-31 record compared to Toronto’s 34-34 mark away from Rogers Centre.

Despite recent struggles, Reds fans hold out hope that Greene can guide them to victory. ‘He’s been a bright spot for us,’ a team spokesperson noted. ‘If he keeps pitching the way he has, we can turn things around.’ The game kicks off at 1:10 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

In another match on Monday, the Philadelphia Phillies will also take on the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers, led by pitcher Jacob Misiorowski, look to maintain their strong performance at home, where they sit 21 games above .500.

As the MLB regular season heads into its final stretch, many teams will be in fierce competition for playoff spots. Bettors are looking closely at these matchups, hoping to capitalize on the shifting odds. ‘It’s that time of year where every game counts, and any team can surprise,’ remarked a local sports analyst. ‘It’ll be interesting to see who rises to the occasion.’