Cincinnati Reds, Brewers Set for Primetime Showdown on Saturday

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers will face off in a primetime matchup Saturday night on Fox’s Baseball Night in America. The Reds will host the Pittsburgh Pirates for a three-game series at Great American Ball Park before traveling to Milwaukee for the final series of the season.

Andrew Abbott is listed as the probable starter for Cincinnati, while the Brewers have not yet announced their starting pitcher for the game. The Brewers are expected to have little left to play for as they prepare for the postseason.

Currently, the Reds are tied with the New York Mets for the third and final National League Wild Card spot, but they hold the tiebreaker over New York. The Mets are set to begin a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night, making this Saturday’s game crucial for the Reds.

Fans can catch the Reds’ announcement about Saturday’s primetime game on FOX, and they are encouraged to stay updated with the latest news, exclusive interviews, and coverage on the Cincinnati Reds.