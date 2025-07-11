Sports
Cincinnati Reds Eye All-Star Steven Kwan Ahead of Trade Deadline
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Cincinnati Reds are targeting Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan ahead of the Major League Baseball trade deadline. Kwan, a two-time All-Star, boasts impressive metrics, ranking fifth in wins above replacement among outfielders over his four seasons. His current stats include a .292 batting average, .350 on-base percentage, and 11 stolen bases this season.
The Reds are looking to enhance their lineup as they aim for a deeper playoff run. With a strong farm system, they have the potential to craft a trade package to persuade Cleveland to part with Kwan. Analysts believe that adding Kwan could provide the Reds with the offensive boost they need, especially to support young star Elly De La Cruz, who has been making waves in the league.
“Kwan’s bat-to-ball skills and defensive capabilities in left field are elite,” said a source familiar with the Reds’ strategy. “He would fit well in front of De La Cruz, helping set the table for the team’s offense.”
The Reds currently rank eighth in runs scored in the league but believe that acquiring another big bat could elevate their chances of success significantly. Kwan remains under contract until 2027, adding value to his acquisition.
As the trade deadline approaches, the Reds are under pressure to make strategic moves to ensure they remain competitive in a tightly contested playoff race. Whether Kwan becomes part of their roster or if they pursue other options, the urgency for strengthening their offense is palpable in the front office. The next few weeks will be critical as they look to finalize their strategies ahead of the deadline.
