Cincinnati Reds Face Critical Series Against Mets After Loss to Blue Jays

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds suffered a disappointing 13-9 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on September 4, 2025, as they prepare for a crucial three-game series against the New York Mets at Great American Ball Park.

Before Wednesday’s game, Reds players kept an eye on the Mets’ game against the Detroit Tigers, which saw the Tigers lead 6-2. However, there were no cheers or celebrations from the Reds, who are looking ahead to their vital series against the Mets.

Reds manager Terry Francona expressed his frustration about the loss. “I wish we’d won tonight. We’re probably extremely fortunate that we get to play a team that’s in front of us in the standings. But we’ve got to beat them. It’s our chance,” he said. The Reds now sit five games behind the Mets for the final wild-card spot.

With 19 games left in the regular season, 10 of which are against teams ahead of them in the standings, the Reds face a tough path ahead. After the Mets series, the team travels to San Diego to face the Padres, who are one game ahead of the Mets in the wild-card race.

Reds catcher Jose Trevino remains optimistic despite the challenging schedule. “I think we all understand what’s coming, and I think we put ourselves in this position. Every guy in here can look at each other and say that we’re ready for it,” he stated.

The Reds badly need a day off to recover, as their bullpen has been overworked, using eight different relievers over the last two games. Right-hander Scott Barlow, who filled in for the ailing Nick Lodolo, was sent home sick on Wednesday. Several players are dealing with illness, and even Francona’s voice showed signs of strain.

With Lodolo’s status uncertain for his next start, Francona remains hopeful but acknowledges the unpredictability of player health. “Will Lodolo feel better? There’s no telling,” he said.

The Reds’ recent performance has been disheartening; since winning two of three against the Philadelphia Phillies last month, they have won just once in their last six series, with a record of 6-11.

Cincinnati scored 18 runs on 25 hits across their last two games but lost both, surrendering 25 runs on 30 hits in return. Trevino is confident about rectifying the pitching issues, stating, “We’ll clean it up on the pitching side. I know we will.”

Looking ahead, Friday’s series opener will feature All-Star Andrew Abbott on the mound. He will be followed by Brady Singer on Saturday and Hunter Greene on Sunday. A strong performance in this series could turn the Reds’ season around.

While a sweep may not seal their fate, the Reds know that every game is critical as they approach the end of the season.