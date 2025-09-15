Sports
Cincinnati Reds Face Must-Win Game Against Cardinals Tonight
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Cincinnati Reds are in desperate need of a miracle as they face the St. Louis Cardinals tonight at Busch Stadium. With their playoff hopes on the line, the Reds need to win crucial games to stay in contention for the National League Wild Card.
Currently, the Reds sit 2.5 games behind the New York Mets, who have already handed Cincinnati an eight-game losing streak. They also trail the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks in the Wild Card race. At 73-77, the Reds find themselves closer to the bottom of the standings than to a playoff position.
This evening, Cincinnati will send pitcher Zack Littell to the mound, while the Cardinals will counter with Matthew Liberatore. The Reds have faced challenges against left-handed pitchers in the past, making this matchup a critical one. “We hope Sal Stewart can help mitigate that issue,” a team spokesperson mentioned.
The Cardinals recently activated Nolan Arenado, adding to the challenge for the Reds. It’s also noticeable that manager Terry Francona has adjusted the batting lineup, moving Elly De La Cruz down to seventh in the order after his prolonged struggle at the plate. Miguel Andujar will bat third and serve as the designated hitter.
First pitch is set for 7:45 PM ET. As the Reds step into one of their final chances for a postseason berth, fans are rooting for a victory to keep their hopes alive.
