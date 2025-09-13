Cincinnati Reds Fall Below .500 in Disappointing Loss to Mets

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds fell to under .500 for the first time since early June after suffering a 5-4 loss to the New York Mets on Friday night.

The defeat came despite having a promising opportunity in the bottom of the ninth inning with the bases loaded and no outs. With one run needed, the Reds had Noelvi Marte, Elly De La Cruz, and Gavin Lux due up. However, the hopes quickly faded as the team struck out twice and grounded out to end the game.

The disappointing result has sparked frustration among fans, many of whom had high hopes for the team’s postseason chances. “If something can go wrong, it will go wrong for this Reds team,” one fan lamented.

With just 16 games left in the regular season, the Reds find themselves 1.5 games behind the final National League Wild Card spot. The current standings show the Chicago Cubs in first, followed by the San Diego Padres and New York Mets, with the Reds tied with the San Francisco Giants.

Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott struggled during the game, allowing five earned runs on nine hits over 4 2/3 innings. His performance has raised questions about his effectiveness since the All-Star Break.

Looking ahead, the Reds are scheduled to play the Mets again on Saturday night, where right-hander Brady Singer will pitch against rookie Jonah Tong.

This weekend also holds significance off the field, as a statue honoring Marty Brennaman, the celebrated longtime broadcaster for the Reds, will be unveiled prior to Saturday’s game.