Cincinnati Reds Pursue Ramon Laureano Amid Trade Rumors

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Cincinnati Reds are reportedly in talks to acquire not just Eugenio Suárez but also Baltimore Orioles outfielder Ramon Laureano, according to Jon Heyman.

Laureano has recently entered the rumor mill as the Reds seek another reliable outfielder to support TJ Friedl. The 29-year-old has had an impressive season, currently boasting a .291 batting average with a .531 slugging percentage. He has hit 15 home runs this season, a personal best since 2019, and is on the final year of his contract.

Laureano’s strong performance at the plate, combined with his elite defensive skills, could fill the Reds’ need for consistent outfield play that has been absent for years. Reds’ management views Laureano as a potential key addition to their roster.

Additionally, he was not in the Orioles’ starting lineup on Wednesday, as the team had an off day Thursday, which may indicate an impending move. The Reds are hoping to finalize negotiations soon as the trade deadline approaches.

This ongoing search for talent comes on the heels of a recent trade where the Reds obtained third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes from the Pittsburgh Pirates, exchanging shortstop prospect Sammy Stafura and reliever Taylor Rogers. The Reds are clearly looking to bolster their roster ahead of the upcoming postseason.