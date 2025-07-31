Sports
Cincinnati Reds Pursue Ramon Laureano Amid Trade Rumors
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Cincinnati Reds are reportedly in talks to acquire not just Eugenio Suárez but also Baltimore Orioles outfielder Ramon Laureano, according to Jon Heyman.
Laureano has recently entered the rumor mill as the Reds seek another reliable outfielder to support TJ Friedl. The 29-year-old has had an impressive season, currently boasting a .291 batting average with a .531 slugging percentage. He has hit 15 home runs this season, a personal best since 2019, and is on the final year of his contract.
Laureano’s strong performance at the plate, combined with his elite defensive skills, could fill the Reds’ need for consistent outfield play that has been absent for years. Reds’ management views Laureano as a potential key addition to their roster.
Additionally, he was not in the Orioles’ starting lineup on Wednesday, as the team had an off day Thursday, which may indicate an impending move. The Reds are hoping to finalize negotiations soon as the trade deadline approaches.
This ongoing search for talent comes on the heels of a recent trade where the Reds obtained third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes from the Pittsburgh Pirates, exchanging shortstop prospect Sammy Stafura and reliever Taylor Rogers. The Reds are clearly looking to bolster their roster ahead of the upcoming postseason.
Recent Posts
- Media Matters Faces Lawsuits and Declining Morale Amid Legal Challenges
- Chivas Eyes Redemption in Leagues Cup 2025 After Last Year’s Exit
- Reds Host Braves in Crucial Series Opener at Great American Ball Park
- FC Cincinnati Faces CF Monterrey in Leagues Cup 2025 Opener
- Michael Whatley Launches Senate Campaign in North Carolina After Trump Endorsement
- Elite Athletes Set to Compete at 2025 USA Track and Field Championships
- Twins Make Bold Moves as Trade Deadline Approaches
- Rays Trade Jansen as Deadline Approaches
- Padres Acquire All-Star Nestor Cortes from Brewers Amid Trade Deadline Moves
- Shaquille O’Neal Eyes Retirement in Rumor-filled Villages, Florida
- Blue Jays Seek Reinforcements as Trade Deadline Approaches
- Sierra Ferrell Enchants Fargo Audience with Captivating Concert
- Trump slams Sen. Hawley over bipartisan stock trading ban proposal
- Behind-the-Scenes Photos Hint at Chicago Med Season 11 Developments
- Cardinals Trade Ryan Helsley to Mets; Steven Matz Moves to Red Sox
- Trump Criticizes Colbert’s Firing, Threatens Kimmel and Fallon Next
- Luke Bryan Addresses Incident During Concert in North Dakota
- Antonio Gates Honored Amid Chargers’ Disappointing Season
- Texas Rangers Confirm Adolis García Trade Rumors Are False
- Astros’ Paredes Expected to Miss Rest of Season with Hamstring Tear