Cincinnati Reds Snap Losing Streak with 5-0 Victory Over Nationals

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Cincinnati Reds ended their losing streak with a 5-0 victory over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday afternoon.

Nick Lodolo pitched a complete game shutout, allowing just four hits and striking out eight batters. The offense struggled early but finally erupted for four runs in the final two innings to secure the win.

The Reds’ offense began in the third inning when Santiago Espinal walked. T.J. Friedl, who has been hit by pitches frequently, was also walked. Gavin Lux hit a hard line drive, but it was caught in center field to end the inning.

In the fourth inning, Elly De La Cruz led off with a walk and stole second base. Jake Fraley then knocked a single to center, giving the Reds a 1-0 lead.

Lodolo continued to dominate on the mound, only allowing three hits through the first seven innings while throwing just 81 pitches.

The Reds added two runs in the eighth after Austin Hays and Fraley hit consecutive singles. Noelvi Marte lined a double down the left field line, bringing Hays home. A sacrifice fly by Jose Trevino scored another run, extending the lead to 3-0.

Lodolo encountered a brief challenge in the bottom of the eighth but recovered to strike out pinch hitter Riley Adams and secure a groundout to end the inning.

In the ninth, the Reds scored two more runs. Espinal started the inning with a single, and Friedl walked. Matt McLain laid down a successful bunt that led to an error, allowing Espinal to score. Elly De La Cruz’s grounder led to a double play, bringing the Reds’ lead to 5-0.

As Lodolo returned to the mound for the final frame with 95 pitches, he secured three groundouts to seal the victory.

This win was crucial for the Reds, who avoided being swept and improved their record to 53-50. Nick Lodolo’s performance lowered his ERA to 3.08 this season. Both Jake Fraley and Santiago Espinal contributed two hits each in the game. The Reds now prepare to face the Tampa Bay Rays at home on Friday.