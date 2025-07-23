Sports
Cincinnati Reds Snap Losing Streak with 5-0 Victory Over Nationals
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Cincinnati Reds ended their losing streak with a 5-0 victory over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday afternoon.
Nick Lodolo pitched a complete game shutout, allowing just four hits and striking out eight batters. The offense struggled early but finally erupted for four runs in the final two innings to secure the win.
The Reds’ offense began in the third inning when Santiago Espinal walked. T.J. Friedl, who has been hit by pitches frequently, was also walked. Gavin Lux hit a hard line drive, but it was caught in center field to end the inning.
In the fourth inning, Elly De La Cruz led off with a walk and stole second base. Jake Fraley then knocked a single to center, giving the Reds a 1-0 lead.
Lodolo continued to dominate on the mound, only allowing three hits through the first seven innings while throwing just 81 pitches.
The Reds added two runs in the eighth after Austin Hays and Fraley hit consecutive singles. Noelvi Marte lined a double down the left field line, bringing Hays home. A sacrifice fly by Jose Trevino scored another run, extending the lead to 3-0.
Lodolo encountered a brief challenge in the bottom of the eighth but recovered to strike out pinch hitter Riley Adams and secure a groundout to end the inning.
In the ninth, the Reds scored two more runs. Espinal started the inning with a single, and Friedl walked. Matt McLain laid down a successful bunt that led to an error, allowing Espinal to score. Elly De La Cruz’s grounder led to a double play, bringing the Reds’ lead to 5-0.
As Lodolo returned to the mound for the final frame with 95 pitches, he secured three groundouts to seal the victory.
This win was crucial for the Reds, who avoided being swept and improved their record to 53-50. Nick Lodolo’s performance lowered his ERA to 3.08 this season. Both Jake Fraley and Santiago Espinal contributed two hits each in the game. The Reds now prepare to face the Tampa Bay Rays at home on Friday.
Recent Posts
- Yates Earns Save After Scott’s Injury in Dodgers’ Win Over Twins
- Man Dies, Woman Injured in Glendale House Fire
- Study Reveals Mixed Accuracy in FDA-Authorized COVID-19 Antigen Tests
- Germany Faces Spain in Epic Women’s Euro 2025 Semifinal
- KFC Launches ‘Kentucky Fried Comeback’ with Free Chicken Offer
- Phoenix Suns Sign Former Lakers Guard Jordan Goodwin Off Waivers
- German Women’s National Team Advances to Semi-Finals After Thrilling Win
- T-Mobile Raises Subscriber Estimates Amid Strong Demand
- Taylor Townsend Triumphs Over Tatjana Maria at Mubadala Citi DC Open
- Salma Paralluelo bounces back to help Spain at Euro 2025
- Tesla Faces Economic Challenges as Q2 Earnings Fall Short
- Broadcom Shares Drop Amid Delays in AI Infrastructure Project
- QuantumScape Soars Ahead of Earnings, Sparked by Production Breakthrough
- Broadcom Faces Stock Decline Amid AI Project Delays
- Trump’s Name in Epstein Files Sparks Controversy
- Pokémon GO Fest 2025: Max Finale to Feature Epic Battles and New Pokémon
- Kentucky Congressman Jamie Comer Faces Scrutiny Over National Investigations
- Alexia Putellas and Olga Ríos End Their Three-Year Relationship
- England’s Agyemang and Kelly Spark Dramatic Comeback in Euro 2025 Semifinal
- Federal Judge Delays Decision on Abrego Garcia’s Release Amid Smuggling Charges