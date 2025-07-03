Cincinnati Reds’ Steer, Encarnacion-Strand Suffer Injuries After Game

Cincinnati, OH – Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona confirmed that Spencer Steer and Christian Encarnacion-Strand sustained injuries during Wednesday’s game against the Boston Red Sox.

Steer, who had hit a home run earlier in the game, was struck on the right hand by a pitch. Although he remained in the game, Francona noted that Steer’s hand is already swelling and changing colors.

Encarnacion-Strand exited the game after fouling a ball off his foot. The impact raised concerns about his potential absence from future games.

Steer has been one of the Reds’ most productive hitters recently, and any extended time away from the lineup would significantly affect the team’s performance.

Noelvi Marte is reportedly close to returning from injury and may join the Reds in Philadelphia on Friday for their upcoming series against the Phillies.

The Reds and Red Sox will meet for the series finale on Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. ET.