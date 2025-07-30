Cincinnati Reds’ Top Prospects Shine as Trade Deadline Approaches

Cincinnati, OH – As Major League Baseball’s trade deadline approaches, Eric Longenhagen has updated his prospect rankings, featuring five Cincinnati Reds players. At the top of the list is right-handed starter Chase Burns, who is not only the Reds’ standout but also ranks as the top pitching prospect in the sport and the sixth best overall.

Burns has made a significant impact this season, dominating in the minor leagues before earning a promotion. His six starts in the big leagues have been promising, though he currently carries an ERA of 6.26, attributed to a rough outing in Boston where he reportedly tipped pitches. In 27.1 innings, he has tallied 45 strikeouts and 12 walks.

Also showcasing his talent is 19-year-old catcher Alfredo Duno, who is recognized as the second-best catching prospect in baseball. Duno has had an impressive season in Single-A Daytona, hitting .262 with an on-base percentage of .407. In 81 games, he has recorded 66 walks and slugged eight home runs.

Another name on the list is Rhett Lowder, despite missing the season with injuries. His position in the top 50 reflects his potential, while fellow Reds prospect Chase Petty, 22, has faced challenges in Triple-A with an increased ERA. However, he remains a player to watch given his strong minor league results.

Controversially, Luis Mey enters the rankings with a reputation for struggling with control, leading to a high walk rate. His effective relief pitching adds intrigue to the rankings, especially when considering the overall depth of the Reds’ farm system.

The Reds are under scrutiny as the trade deadline looms, with fans observing potential player movements and strategies. With continued development from their top prospects, Cincinnati’s future looks promising.