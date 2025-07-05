CINCINNATI, Ohio — FC Cincinnati will host Chicago Fire FC on Saturday night for their Salute to Service match at TQL Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, with limited tickets still available for purchase.

Gates open at 6 p.m., allowing fans to participate in various pre-match festivities. The evening will honor active-duty service members, veterans, and first responders through patriotic ceremonies and collaborations with military organizations.

Washington Park will host a pre-match event from 4–6:30 p.m., featuring live music from the Kenny Welch Band, military training challenges, and opportunities to write thank you letters to soldiers. Fans are encouraged to join The Bailey as they march to TQL Stadium at 6:30 p.m.

As preparations continue for road closures due to construction in the area, fans should be aware that access to the Workhorse Gate will be rerouted down Liberty Street to Central Avenue.

FC Cincinnati enters this match in second place in the Eastern Conference, boasting three consecutive road wins. Head Coach Pat Noonan emphasized the importance of strong defensive play against a determined Chicago side that is currently fighting for playoff positioning.

Chicago Fire FC sits at eighth place in the conference, coming off a hard-fought win over Charlotte FC. The Fire’s attacking trio, including standout players Phillip Zinkernagel and Hugo Cuypers, have been instrumental for the team this season.

Evander, an MLS All-Star for Cincinnati, has scored 11 goals this season and aims to continue his scoring streak. He has already made a significant impact on the field, which speaks to his high soccer IQ and connection with teammates.

Fans attending the match are reminded of the updated clear bag policy and can also take advantage of free in-stadium Wi-Fi. FC Cincinnati merchandise will be available at the stadium’s team store and other vendor stands.

As FC Cincinnati returns home after their longest in-season gap away from TQL Stadium, they are eager to maintain their momentum and push for victory against Chicago.