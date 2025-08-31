Cinderella Castle to Receive Classic Color Makeover at Magic Kingdom

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World announced that Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom will undergo a significant repainting, returning to a classic color scheme reminiscent of its original look. The reveal came during the ‘Beyond the Spires: An Insider Look at Disney Castles’ panel at Destination D23.

The updated palette will feature shades of grays, creams, and blues, accented with touches of gold, aiming to enhance the castle’s iconic architecture. Imagineers are still finalizing the paint design, expressing that extensive research and care have been dedicated to the project.

Worldwide, six Disney parks boast castles that serve as focal points, drawing guests in and providing a backdrop for cherished family photos. At Walt Disney World, its castle design incorporates deep blues and radiant golds, reflecting Florida’s sunlight and adding to its allure.

The preparations for the repainting also include rigorous UV and weather testing to ensure the colors will remain vibrant over time. Innovative high-performance paints, similar to those used in the automotive industry, will be employed, especially for hard-to-reach areas like rooftops.

Sheen variations in the paint are key to the castle’s lifelike appearance, with stones featuring a lower sheen and gold accents having a shiny finish for decorative effect. Strategic gold placement around the castle’s spires will catch sunlight beautifully.

While no specific timeline for the makeover has been announced, there is historical precedent. A previous royal makeover was completed in mid-2020, mainly during the COVID-19 park closure, allowing for rapid progress. Current speculation suggests that this new repainting project could start soon but may not begin until 2026 to avoid the busy tourist season.

The excitement for the return of the classic Cinderella Castle color scheme has been palpable, with fans eager to see how the refreshed iconic structure will look against the backdrop of Magic Kingdom.