Cindy Rose Named CEO of WPP After Profit Warning

LONDON, July 10, 2025 — Cindy Rose has been appointed as the new chief executive officer of WPP, effective September 1. This announcement comes just a day after the advertising giant issued a profit warning and saw its shares drop to a 16-year low.

Mark Read, who has been with WPP for over 30 years, will officially step down on September 1 but will remain with the group until the end of the year to assist with the transition.

Rose, currently serving as chief operating officer for global enterprise at Microsoft, has held various leadership roles within the tech giant, including overseeing Microsoft UK and leading its operations in Western Europe. She has been a non-executive director on WPP’s board since 2019, making her familiar with the company’s challenges.

Philip Jansen, chair of WPP, praised Rose as “an outstanding and inspirational business leader.” He emphasized that her experience in digital technology and artificial intelligence will be crucial as the firm navigates significant changes and economic uncertainty.

The profit warning that spurred the recent share decline highlighted a downturn in advertising spending and the loss of major contracts, including accounts from Mars Inc. Rose’s appointment is seen as a critical step in revitalizing the company’s growth strategy.

Analyst Aarin Chiekrie noted that while Rose may lack direct market-facing experience, her long-standing association with WPP provides her with essential insights into its operations. WPP is actively seeking ways to regain market share, especially as competition intensifies from rivals such as Publicis Groupe.

WPP has recently focused on restructuring its operations and investing in artificial intelligence technologies. Rose will have to spearhead these initiatives to foster innovation and improve the company’s financial performance. “Our goal is to enhance our market-leading AI capabilities while maintaining our reputation for creative excellence,” Rose stated.

As she prepares for her new role, Rose’s previous experience with digital transformation projects at Microsoft will be instrumental as WPP aims to adapt to the changing advertising landscape marked by advancing technologies.