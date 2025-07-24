Cinematography Contenders Heat Up Ahead of 2025 Oscars

LOS ANGELES, CA — As the cinematic landscape of 2025 begins to unfold, Oscar predictions are heating up, especially in the category of Best Cinematography. With the 98th Academy Awards still a few months away, several films are already emerging as potential frontrunners. Cinematographers this year are redefining visual storytelling, promising stunning visuals that will engage audiences on multiple levels.

Among the standout contenders is “Sentimental Value,” produced by NEON. Early buzz suggests it is a major awards contender, and its trailers have captivated audiences. Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Bugonia” is another film to watch, already generating discussion for its artistic merits, even as “Sentimental Value” is considered the stronger option for upcoming film festivals.

“After the Hunt,” directed by Amazon MGM, is drawing interest as a film that challenges societal norms. Ayo Edebiri’s performance is particularly noted for its intensity and depth, potentially making the film a contender in multiple categories.

Scott Cooper’s biopic “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere,” featuring Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen, has potential appeal as well. Its cast, including Jeremy Strong, fits the pattern of successful musical biopics recognized by the Academy, and many insiders expect it to garner significant awards consideration.

Netflix is back with “Wake Up Dead Man,” a sequel in the “Knives Out” franchise featuring Daniel Craig reprising his role as detective Benoit Blanc. The film’s star-studded cast, which includes Glenn Close and Josh O’Connor, places it in the conversation for the newly introduced Achievement in Casting Oscar.

The sequel “Wicked: For Good” from Universal Pictures is also anticipated after its predecessor received ten Academy Award nominations in 2024. With high expectations for production design and casting, this film may prove a strong contender for awards again.

Meanwhile, Edgar Wright’s adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Running Man” could appeal to wider audiences, combining nostalgia and a fresh narrative twist with its ensemble cast featuring Glen Powell and Michael Cera. However, some industry insiders feel it may lack the gravitas usually favored by the Academy.

On a different note, “Project Hail Mary,” featuring Ryan Gosling, is already generating considerable excitement, although its release has been pushed to March 2026. Critics liken it to Adam McKay’s acclaimed “Don’t Look Up,” suggesting it may pursue similar award paths.

Mark Johnson, a prominent voice in film coverage and Oscar predictions, has had a successful track record in recent years. His insights reveal a landscape of diverse contenders ready to battle it out for recognition in cinematography and beyond as the awards season approaches.