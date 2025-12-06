Cinnabon Employee Fired After Racial Slur Incident in Wisconsin

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WLUK) – A woman has been fired from her job at the Cinnabon stand in Bay Park Square after a video surfaced showing her making racist comments to customers. The incident occurred recently when a couple from Somalia came to the counter to purchase food.

The video, which was shared on social media platform X, shows the employee mocking the woman’s hijab. In the footage, the employee can be heard using a racial slur and declaring that she is racist. The couple recording the interaction responded by confronting her, calling her derogatory names and stating that she was ruining her own life.

The Cinnabon franchise issued a statement saying, “We are aware of the deeply troubling video involving a former employee at the independently owned and operated Cinnabon bakery in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. The individual seen in the video was immediately terminated by the franchise owner. Their actions and statements are completely unacceptable and in no way reflect the values of Cinnabon.”

The company emphasized its commitment to a welcoming environment for all guests and team members. FOX 11 is currently attempting to reach out to the couple who filmed the video for further comment.

This incident has gained attention following recent controversial comments made by President Donald Trump regarding the Somali community, further fueling discussions on racial issues in the region.