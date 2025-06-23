Business
Circle and Coinbase Stocks Surge After Senate Passes GENIUS Act
NEW YORK, New York — Shares of Circle Internet Group and Coinbase surged this week as the Senate approved the GENIUS Act, a significant piece of legislation aimed at regulating stablecoins.
The stock of Circle rose by 33% following the Senate’s approval on Tuesday, continuing a strong upward trend since its IPO on June 5. Circle’s stock has increased nearly sixfold since then. Coinbase also saw a 16% increase as the excitement over stablecoin regulation grew.
The GENIUS Act, short for Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins, seeks to create a federal framework for stablecoins that are pegged to the U.S. dollar. It now moves to the House of Representatives for further consideration.
According to Alex Thorn, head of research at Galaxy Digital, the legislation would enhance consumer protections and regulatory oversight while allowing companies to use public blockchains for stablecoin transactions. “The bill would significantly improve dollar payment systems, promote transparency, and increase U.S. debt demand,” said Thorn.
Stablecoins, which have seen growing interest, provide a bridge for cryptocurrency trading. They remain popular as companies explore their potential applications in finance. The competition includes the U.S. government’s desire to glean more regulatory control over this sector.
During an interview with CNBC, Circle Chief Policy Officer Faryar Shirzad expressed optimism that the GENIUS Act could bring clarity to regulations. “Bipartisan support is crucial for defining the rules of dollar-pegged stablecoins,” Shirzad said. He believes this can unlock significant investment ready to innovate in the financial sector.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has ambitions for USDC to surpass Tether as the leading stablecoin, highlighting the importance of collaboration between banks and stablecoins. Coinbase has already initiated a merchant payments product that enables e-commerce platforms to accept stablecoin payments with fast settlements.
As the House prepares to address its own version of the stablecoin legislation, the path toward a cohesive regulatory environment remains to be seen, but the expectation for swift bipartisan progress continues to build.
Recent Posts
- Circle and Coinbase Stocks Surge After Senate Passes GENIUS Act
- Jaiswal and Gill Lead India to 359/3 Against England at Headingley
- Naomi Osaka Faces Olga Danilovic in Bad Homburg Open Showdown
- Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton Lead ATP Tour Events in Mallorca and Eastbourne
- Safiullin Favored Over Muller in ATP Mallorca Match
- Harry Herrera Leads JRU to Victory Against Lyceum in Filoil EcoOil Cup
- NYT Connections Hints for Monday, June 23: Tips and Answers
- Exxon Mobil Stock Surges with Impressive Long-Term Gains
- Tennis Stars Gear Up for Wimbledon in Bad Homburg and Beyond
- Lottery Results for June 22, 2025: Big Wins Announced
- Latest Lottery Winning Numbers Announced for June 18, 2025
- Barcelona Nears Deal for Swedish Teen Star Roony Bardghji
- Emmy Races Heat Up as New Contenders Emerge
- Danny Boyle Confirms No Return to James Bond Franchise
- Chinese Satellite Breaks Ground with Laser Communication at 36,000 km
- New Loquat Seed and Summer Harvest Event Launch in Grow a Garden
- Lawsuit Filed After Allergic Reaction on Singapore Airlines Flight
- FedEx Founder Fred Smith Dies at 80, Leaving Lasting Legacy
- Metallica’s ‘Mama Said’ Origin Story Uncovered in 1996 Interview
- Nigeria’s Hajj Commission Inspects Medical Clinics in Makkah