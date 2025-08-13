Cîrstea Faces Swiatek in WTA Cincinnati Round of 16

Cincinnati, Ohio — Romanian tennis player Sorana Cîrstea will face Poland’s Iga Swiatek on Wednesday, August 13, in the round of 16 at the WTA 1,000 tournament. The tournament features a total prize pool of $5,152,599.

At 35 years old and ranked 138th in the world, Cîrstea is set to take on the 24-year-old Swiatek, who is currently ranked third in the WTA. So far, Swiatek has won all four of their previous encounters, with the last two matches ending 6-1, 6-1 in her favor. Cîrstea’s only success in their confrontations was winning a single set.

The match is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM and will be broadcast live on DigiSport 2.

Weather conditions have posed challenges at Cincinnati this week. On Tuesday, a storm disrupted match schedules, halting play. German player Alexander Zverev was leading against American Brandon Nakashima when the match was cut short due to lightning risks, further delayed by rain.

Ben Shelton, the previous week’s Masters 1,000 Toronto champion, has also faced difficulties, as his match against Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut was postponed until Wednesday.