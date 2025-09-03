Citi Predicts Stablecoins Will Transform Global Post-Trade Market by 2030

NEW YORK, NY — A new survey by Citigroup predicts that stablecoins and tokenized securities will represent up to 10% of the global post-trade market turnover by 2030. The report, titled “Securities Services Evolution,” surveyed 537 firms across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East.

The findings reveal a growing trend towards using tokenized assets driven by advancements in artificial intelligence. Specifically, 86% of participants are piloting generative AI (GenAI) technologies, particularly for client onboarding. Additionally, 57% are exploring the application’s use in post-trade processes.

According to Citi, bank-issued stablecoins are expected to play a critical role in this market transformation, enhancing collateral efficiency and fund tokenization. The Asia-Pacific region leads in adoption due to a surge in retail interest for crypto and supportive regulations, while the U.S. is anticipated to achieve the highest proportion of market turnover using tokenized assets, estimated at 14%.

The shift towards T+1 settlements, where trades are settled one business day after the trade date, is driving the industry’s need for automation. Citi highlighted that 67% of institutional investors currently utilize GenAI for tasks like reconciliation, which could significantly reduce operational costs and improve process accuracy.

In a commentary on the findings, Chris Cox, Head of Investor Services at Citi, stated, “The industry is at the cusp of significant change as market participants intensify their focus on T+1, accelerate the adoption of digital assets, and implement GenAI across their operations.”

The report also points to the potential impact of digital ledger technology (DLT) on the post-trade landscape. Over half of the survey respondents believe DLT could substantially lower funding and operating costs by 2028. With regulatory advancements and proactive industry leaders, the environment for broader adoption appears increasingly favorable.