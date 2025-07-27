Citi Strata Elite Card Offers New Benefits and Bonuses

NEW YORK, NY — The Citi Strata Elite card is now available for online applications, offering an introductory welcome bonus of 80,000 points. This marks a decrease from the previously anticipated 100,000 points. However, cardholders will benefit from the ability to transfer points to American Airlines, a feature now activated not just for Strata Elite members but also for Prestige and Strata Premier cardholders.

Reports suggest consumers can apply for the 100,000 point bonus in branch locations or request a link from a banker. The Strata Elite card has an annual fee of $595 and charges $75 for each authorized user.

The earning rates include 3 ThankYou Points for every $1 spent at restaurants, including delivery services, and 1.5 points per $1 on other purchases. The card also provides various credits, including a $200 annual splurge credit and a $200 annual chauffeur credit through Blacklane.

Additional benefits for cardholders encompass travel protection perks, access to Priority Pass Select Membership, and four American Airlines Admirals Club passes each year. Cardholders can also receive up to $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fees.

Despite the appealing offer, the Strata Elite’s bonus categories may not satisfy all consumers. While it offers enhanced earning potential at restaurants, many users find that the rewards structure does not compare favorably to other cards, particularly since hotels do not qualify as a bonus category when booked outside Citi’s portal.

As several cardholders report a positive experience regarding transferring points to American Airlines, others have raised concerns about the card’s limited bonus categories. Overall, the Strata Elite card could be a valuable option for frequent travelers, but consumers are encouraged to weigh its benefits against their spending habits.

This new card is appealing to those who often book hotel stays through Citi, as users report improved pricing options on hotel bookings compared to competitors. A recent user experiment comparing prices for three-night stays shows Citi’s rates coming in better than those from Hotels.com.

For potential cardholders, the decision may hinge on individual spending patterns and how frequently they utilize the card’s specific benefits, particularly the ability to earn extra points in dining categories.