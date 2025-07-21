Citizens Bank Park Replaces Iconic Clock with All-Star Game Ad

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania — Citizens Bank Park has removed its iconic analog clock from center field, making way for an advertisement promoting the 2026 All-Star Game. The change occurred last week as the Philadelphia Phillies prepare to host the Midsummer Classic.

The clock had been a charming feature of the ballpark since its opening in 2004, reminiscent of a similar clock at Connie Mack Stadium. Tracking time during games, it offered a touch of nostalgia. This season, however, the clock was ad-free, making it a target for removal when the team sought a “high-profile location” for the All-Star logo.

Michael Harris, the team’s vice president of marketing and government affairs, stated that the clock’s former position provided an excellent blend of visibility and impact for the upcoming event. “We want to celebrate the excitement building toward next summer,” Harris explained.

The analog clock, an homage to the Phillies’ storied past, had stood in a relatively ad-free zone among a sea of marketing displays. On a recent game day, fans reported seeing nearly 50 advertisements while watching from behind home plate.

Previous executive Dave Buck explained that the increase in advertisements has been a response to rising team expenses. The addition of digital ads and other marketing strategies has transformed Citizens Bank Park into a prominent advertising venue.

“We haven’t yet determined what will be installed in that location after the All-Star Game,” Harris added. The All-Star logo will remain through at least July 14, 2026. As for the clock’s return, he noted, “No decision has been made at this stage.”

Fans have voiced mixed feelings about the clock’s removal. Some lament its absence, while others question the necessity of such a feature in an age where nearly every attendee has a cell phone. The clock was a unique aspect of the park’s character, and its fate remains uncertain.

As the team continues to modernize, the removal of the clock raises questions about preserving the park’s classic charm amidst a growing emphasis on digital advertising.