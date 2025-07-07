Citizens Police Academy Planned Amid Texas Flood Tragedy

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) – The Lake City Police Department is launching a free Citizens Police Academy next month. This 10-week course will provide participants aged 18 and older with a glimpse into police operations and offer hands-on experience.

The academy sessions will be held each Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Lake City Police Department. The program aims to foster community relations and educate citizens about law enforcement practices.

In recent events, Lake City and the surrounding areas are reeling from the tragic flooding in central Texas, which has claimed at least 79 lives, including individuals linked to a summer camp for girls. Search and rescue operations for missing individuals are ongoing.

Tanya Burwick, 62, was reported missing after a frantic call to her family about rising waters while she was heading to work at Walmart in San Angelo. Rescue teams later found her unoccupied SUV submerged, and her body was recovered the next day.

“She lit up the room and had a laugh that made other people laugh,” said her daughter, Lindsey Burwick. The Burwick family received support from their small community in Blackwell during this difficult time.

Additionally, the floods have severely impacted more than 12,000 structures in San Angelo, affecting approximately 100,000 residents. The San Angelo Police Department has urged the community to keep the Burwick family in their thoughts.

Among the deceased is Jane Ragsdale, a beloved director of the Heart O’the Hills Camp, who dedicated her life to the camp. Her passing is mourned by many who attended the camp or knew her personally.

Eight-year-old Sarah Marsh from Alabama, who was also attending a camp, is among the missing. Mountain Brook Mayor Stewart Welch expressed condolences to her family and community.

U.S. Senator Katie Britt from Alabama has shared prayers and support for the victims of the Texas floods, emphasizing the continued search and rescue efforts by local agencies.