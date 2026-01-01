JUNEAU, Alaska — A group advocating for stricter citizenship requirements for elections in Alaska plans to propose a measure for voters to decide in the upcoming election. This initiative seeks to address concerns about voter eligibility and election integrity.

The proposal, submitted recently, would modify the criteria that define who can participate in elections. The group aims to ensure that only U.S. citizens can vote in state and local elections.

“We believe that tightening these requirements is crucial for maintaining the sanctity of our electoral process,” said a spokesperson for the group. They argue that the current guidelines do not adequately secure against potential misuse of voter privileges.

In addition to this, Juneau has experienced record-breaking snowfall this December, causing local officials to issue avalanche warnings in the region. The combination of heavy snowfall and unseasonably warm weather has created hazardous conditions in various mountainous areas.

Officials are urging residents and visitors to stay informed and to avoid areas prone to avalanches. “Safety is our top priority, and we want everyone to enjoy the beauty of winter while remaining safe,” said a local weather expert.

As the state prepares for the upcoming election season, both topics will likely garner significant public interest, particularly the citizenship proposal and its implications for Alaskan residents.