Città di Monza Aims for Promotion After Challenging Seasons

Monza, Italy – The Città di Monza football club is gearing up for a new season after enduring two difficult years. The team will kick off its training on August 24 at the facility on via Murri, starting with two training sessions despite it being a holiday.

Head coach Paolo Zappalà emphasized the importance of this season, stating, “In this season, there’s no time to waste.” He made it clear that only motivated players will be included in the roster for the 2025-2026 campaign, as the team aims for a return to higher leagues after being stuck in the Terza Categoria.

Club president Antonio Marchetta has set the goal of moving up to the Seconda Categoria, after years of aspirations for a place in the Prima Categoria. To achieve this aim, he has brought back Zappalà, who previously played as a goalkeeper for the club and coached from November until the end of last season, allowing him to assess and improve the existing squad.

<p"I have a strong friendship with Marchetta," Zappalà said. "Now we have a competitive group." Also contributing to the promotion effort is Maurizio Carafa, who has returned to the club as a team manager.

General director Fulvio Costanzo has been busy assembling a revamped squad, which includes new players such as goalkeeper Mirko La Porta, defenders Kevin Caccavale, Federico Principe, and Gabriele Alvarado, midfielders Pietro Medio and Fabio Zacchetti, and forwards Gabriele Ghiani and Pinto Bonaventura. Among the returning players is 30-year-old forward Nicolò Tundo.

With renewed determination, the Città di Monza aims to reclaim its place in the higher leagues, fueled by a blend of new talent and experienced players.