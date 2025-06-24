News
City Council President Demands Cleaning of Overgrown Public Area
Jacareí, Brazil — The President of the City Council, Councilman Paulinho do Esporte (Podemos), submitted a request to the City Hall for cleaning and maintenance services of a green area located on Avenida São Jorge, between the neighborhoods of Jardim Pitoresco and Cidade Salvador. The request was filed during the session on Wednesday, June 18.
In the document, the councilman stated that local residents reported the area has overgrown vegetation, which raises concerns about safety and public health. “The lack of proper maintenance has favored the presence of venomous animals and increased the risk of dengue-carrying mosquitoes,” he said.
According to Paulinho, the absence of corrective actions compromises the well-being of local residents. He urged that cleaning and mowing services be carried out as soon as possible.
During the same session, the council president also sent a request to the 41st Battalion of Military Police of the Interior (BPM-I), asking for increased patrols in Praça dos Ipês, located on Rua Celso Moreira de Almeida, in Jardim Santa Maria. “Residents have called for heightened police presence due to an increase in people using alcohol and other substances in the square,” he concluded.
For more information on all the work submitted by Councilman Paulinho do Esporte during the session, visit the City Council’s website at www.jacarei.sp.leg.br and click on the Legislative Production tab.
