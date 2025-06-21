City Warns Beachgoers About Dangerous South End Sand Bar

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. – The City of Tybee Island issued a warning on social media Saturday about the hazards associated with the South End Sand Bar. Officials urged beachgoers to stay vigilant and prioritize their safety.

In their post, the city highlighted the risks of the area, stating, “Although it looks attractive, the Tybee South End Sand Bar is actually a very dangerous area where swimmers can become quickly overpowered by the current during a rising tide.” This caution comes as many residents and tourists flock to the beach for summer fun.

The city elaborated on potential dangers, including rip currents, sudden drop-offs, and quickly changing tides. They emphasized these factors could turn a seemingly enjoyable day at the beach into a perilous experience.

Furthermore, Tybee officials reminded the public about Tybee City Code 12-1a(20), which makes it unlawful for anyone to walk, swim, or wade out to the South End Sand Bar Area. This regulation aims to protect visitors from the inherent dangers of the beach.

As summer approaches, city officials stress the importance of staying informed and cautious around the water.