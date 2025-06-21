News
City Warns Beachgoers About Dangerous South End Sand Bar
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. – The City of Tybee Island issued a warning on social media Saturday about the hazards associated with the South End Sand Bar. Officials urged beachgoers to stay vigilant and prioritize their safety.
In their post, the city highlighted the risks of the area, stating, “Although it looks attractive, the Tybee South End Sand Bar is actually a very dangerous area where swimmers can become quickly overpowered by the current during a rising tide.” This caution comes as many residents and tourists flock to the beach for summer fun.
The city elaborated on potential dangers, including rip currents, sudden drop-offs, and quickly changing tides. They emphasized these factors could turn a seemingly enjoyable day at the beach into a perilous experience.
Furthermore, Tybee officials reminded the public about Tybee City Code 12-1a(20), which makes it unlawful for anyone to walk, swim, or wade out to the South End Sand Bar Area. This regulation aims to protect visitors from the inherent dangers of the beach.
As summer approaches, city officials stress the importance of staying informed and cautious around the water.
Recent Posts
- Exciting Events in New York City for This Week
- Fever and Aces Set for Thrilling WNBA Showdown This Sunday
- Exciting Events in New York City for June 2025
- FAA Announces Delays at Newark Airport Due to Staffing Shortages
- Marc Marquez Discusses Launch Control Misunderstanding at Mugello Sprint
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Features Strong Country Theme in Latest Episode
- Alex Eala Set for Second Grand Slam at Wimbledon 2025
- Boston Declares Heat Emergency as Temperatures Soar
- Yastremska Reaches Nottingham Open Final Despite Grass Allergy Claims
- Mamdani’s Shocking Surge in NYC Mayoral Race Amid Protests
- Samsonova and Wang Set for Berlin Open Semifinal Showdown
- Powerball Jackpot Rises to $128 Million After Recent Draw Results
- Guardians Beat Athletics 4-2 Behind Stellar Pitching and Ramírez Milestone
- Experts Warn of Global Fertility Crisis and Its Effects
- Manchester Officer Returns Fire, Wounds Man at Hotel
- J.K. Rowling Calls New HBO Harry Potter Series ‘So, So, So Good!’
- Hints Released for Today’s Connections Puzzle #742
- Celtics Eye Point Guard Nolan Traore as Draft Option
- Vondrousova Upsets Sabalenka to Reach Berlin Open Final
- New York Doctor Sues Airline Over Mid-Flight Allergy Incident