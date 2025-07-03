Civil Investigation Opens into Death of Officer Krystal Rivera

CHICAGO, Illinois — A civil investigation was announced on Wednesday into the shooting death of Chicago Police Officer Krystal Rivera, who was killed in a friendly fire incident last month. The law firm of Romanucci & Blandin held a news conference in downtown Chicago, revealing that Rivera’s mother, Yolanda Rivera, is a client.

Lawyers are calling for the release of more information surrounding Rivera’s death. They claim her partner, who fired the shot that killed her during a tactical operation in the Chatham neighborhood on June 5, had faced disciplinary actions before. “We as a family need answers, and the city too,” Yolanda Rivera said. “We believe this is a small ask for the price she paid in the commission of duty.”

Officer Rivera was responding to a report of a suspect armed with a gun when she was shot. Chicago Police Department (CPD) reported that the only shot fired that night came from Rivera’s police partner, who ABC7 Chicago has not named as he has not been charged with a crime.

A report from the Chicago Civilian Office of Police Accountability indicated that the officer involved had five prior complaints of misconduct, resulting in three suspensions and two reprimands. Attorneys for Rivera’s family questioned how this officer remained on duty, given his record.

Currently, the family has seen only limited, edited clips of body camera footage from the incident. Attorney Antonio Romanucci stated, “Release the body cam footage. We want to know if this shooting is being treated differently because the bullet came from another officer.”

A judge has sealed documents related to the shooting, including the body camera video. Yolanda Rivera emphasized the need for transparency, saying, “As her mother, I am asking for complete transparency to understand what happened that night.”

An attorney for the officer involved said there is no indication that his client is under any criminal investigation and that there’s no reason to believe that would change. He noted the officer is heartbroken over the incident.

Lawyers representing Officer Rivera’s family have yet to receive a response from the CPD regarding their request for an independent investigation. “Who here is the victim? We will not accept being pushed to the side,” Romanucci said.

As the investigation continues, CPD stated that Rivera’s partner is on administrative duty. The agency emphasized that they notified the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office following the incident, indicating ongoing inquiries regarding the shooting.

Officer Rivera was a 36-year-old mother and a four-year veteran of the CPD, assigned to the 6th District.