Civil Rights Leader William Lacy Clay Sr. Dies at 94

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — William Lacy Clay Sr., a pivotal figure in civil rights and Missouri’s first Black congressman, passed away on July 16, 2025, at the age of 94. Clay was born on April 30, 1931, in St. Louis, where he eventually became a key political leader for over three decades.

Clay initially served on the St. Louis Board of Aldermen before being elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1968. His election marked a significant step for African American political representation in Missouri. As a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus, Clay worked tirelessly to ensure civil rights and economic justice during his 32 years in office.

“His passing is a profound loss for all of us who loved him and learned from him,” said Wesley Bell, the current representative for Missouri’s 1st District. Clay’s legislative achievements included supporting the Family and Medical Leave Act, which was signed into law by President Bill Clinton in 1993.

During his career, Clay co-sponsored nearly 300 bills that focused on labor rights and educational reforms. He was influential in shaping policies that affected working-class families and established the groundwork for current civil rights advancements.

After retiring in 2001, Clay’s son, William Lacy Clay Jr., continued the legacy by taking over his congressional seat until 2021. “My father was a giant—not just for St. Louis, but for the entirety of our country,” Lacy Clay Jr. said.

Clay’s impact extended beyond the political realm, inspiring future generations of leaders. His work laid a foundation for Black representation and the fight for equity in American society. As Missouri’s first Black member of Congress, he is remembered for his unwavering commitment to justice and empowering the voiceless.

Clay is survived by three children, including his son, Lacy, who followed in his father’s footsteps in politics. His legacy will continue through the numerous initiatives and foundations established in his name, aimed at bolstering civic engagement and educational opportunities for students.