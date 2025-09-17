Sports
Clara Tauson Faces Eva Lys in WTA Korea Open Showdown
SEOUL, South Korea — Third seed Clara Tauson begins her WTA Korea Open campaign on Wednesday against Germany’s Eva Lys in the second round. Tauson received a first-round bye, while Lys advanced after defeating Ashlyn Kreger in straight sets.
The Danish player started her season with a title in Auckland, although the final was tainted by Naomi Osaka‘s withdrawal due to injury. Since then, Tauson’s performance has been inconsistent, with standout finishes including a final in Dubai and semifinal appearances in Linz and Montreal. However, she has often struggled to advance past the third round in other tournaments this year.
Tauson boasts a solid first-serve success rate of 69.8% across 51 matches and has converted 43.7% of her break points. Conversely, Eva Lys has had her share of successes and challenges in 2025. The 23-year-old cracked the top 60 for the first time, reaching a career-high ranking of No. 55 and becoming the first lucky loser to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open.
Despite these achievements, Lys has faced health setbacks, withdrawing from tournaments in Hamburg and retiring in Cleveland and Bad Homburg due to spondyloarthritis. Nevertheless, she remains competitive, with 24 aces in 28 matches and a 60% first-serve points won rate.
This upcoming match marks the first head-to-head encounter between Tauson and Lys. While Lys’s fearless baseline striking can present problems for Tauson, the latter’s experience and power may help her secure a spot in the quarterfinals.
Prediction: Clara Tauson in straight sets.
