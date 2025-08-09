Clarendon Hills Baseball Team Advances to Little League World Series

CLARENDON HILLS, Ill. (WLS) — A Little League baseball team from Clarendon Hills is celebrating its advancement to the 2025 Little League World Series after defeating an Ohio team in a regional tournament on Wednesday.

The victory came with a score of 9 to 4, marking a triumphant comeback for the team that had previously lost to Ohio just nights before. This win allowed Clarendon Hills to claim the title of Great Lakes Regional Champions and secure their spot in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

As the team celebrated their win, a buzz of excitement filled downtown Clarendon Hills. Local restaurants and bars packed with fans turned the game into a community-wide watch party during the village’s weekly concert series.

“Being able to see members of our community move up and get closer to their dreams is really important to us,” said Natashia Hilentzaris, owner of Thassos, which hosted a watch party.

Signs supporting the team dotted downtown, while televisions at various establishments showcased the local heroes. Fan Christen Sadowski expressed the community’s hope, saying, “We watched the other night and our heart was broken when they had lost, so the fact that they’re coming back and meeting the same team is super exciting for us.”

Former Little League coach Tim Etter praised the team’s resilience: “The fact that they lost to Ohio the other night and came back from the loser’s bracket, it’s a big deal and shows the depth of their team.”

With the Little League World Series starting next week, the town is gearing up to cheer on their team all the way to victory. “The grit and determination these kids display is remarkable. It’s not an easy journey,” added Etter.

As fans prepare for the event, they can look forward to various activities and meet-and-greets organized by Little League’s sponsors at the Fan Zone in Williamsport.