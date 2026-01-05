Claressa Shields Inducted into Michigan Sports Hall of Fame Amid Title Preparations

DETROIT, Mich. — Claressa Shields, one of boxing’s most celebrated figures, was inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame recently. The ceremony took place on December 19 at the MotorCity Casino Hotel, coinciding with her ongoing preparations for a highly anticipated title rematch.

The induction honors Shields’ exceptional amateur career, which includes two Olympic gold medals and sets her apart as a remarkable talent even before her professional journey began. Shields expressed her gratitude, stating, “To be named a Hall of Famer before I even fully stepped into my professional journey is incredible.”

As a native of Flint, Shields has remained closely connected to Michigan, often fighting in Detroit and developing a loyal fan base in the area. “The support I get here is amazing,” she said. “I keep selling out arenas because of the love.”

Despite this major recognition, Shields’ focus is firmly on the future. She is set to face Franchón Crews-Dezurn on February 22 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. This match will be a significant event, with multiple championship belts at stake. Shields described the upcoming fight as “intense” and expects it to be highly competitive.

Reflecting on her roots, Shields emphasized her dedication to representing Flint and Detroit in the sporting world. “Detroit is the center of everything,” she said. “The energy here keeps me motivated.”

Being inducted into the Hall of Fame while actively pursuing championships makes Shields’ honor notable. She sees this recognition as validation of not just her wins but also her overall influence in the sport. “Winning a world championship is amazing,” she noted. “But being recognized as a Hall of Famer? That hits different.”

The 2025 Hall of Fame class featured seven inductees across various categories, with Shields joining notable figures like Chris Chelios and Rasheed Wallace.