Sports
Claressa Shields and Laila Ali: A Clash of Titans in Women’s Boxing
Las Vegas, NV – Boxing enthusiasts are buzzing about a potential showdown between two icons: Claressa Shields and Laila Ali. While the match is not yet official, the speculation has sparked discussions about who would likely win if they faced off.
Claressa Shields, 30, has a record of 17-0 with three knockouts, while Laila Ali, 47, retired in 2007 with a pristine record of 24-0, including 21 knockouts. Shields expressed her interest in the matchup in a recent interview with USA TODAY Sports. “Honestly, a fight with me and Laila Ali would be one of the biggest fights in women’s boxing,” said Shields. “We should do it for the culture. We should do it for the boxing culture.”
Opinions among boxing experts vary on who would come out on top. Some, like former boxer and Hall of Famer, said, “Laila’s going to be too big, too strong, too smart. She’ll use her jab to push Claressa back, and Shields can’t fight going backwards.”
Meanwhile, Kathy Duva, CEO of Main Events, acknowledged Ali’s past achievements but highlighted Shields’ current skills. “Laila did a lot for women’s boxing. She’s an icon. But at 47, and having been inactive for 18 years, I can’t see her being competitive,” Duva stated.
In contrast, another expert, Paulie Malignaggi, emphasized that Ali’s experience in the ring could tip the scales. “Laila Ali is a completely seasoned animal when it comes to fighting,” Malignaggi asserted. “She hits really hard for real.”
The debate over who would win showcases the growing interest in women’s boxing, emphasizing both fighters’ legacies in the sport. Regardless of the outcome, a fight between Shields and Ali would undoubtedly draw significant attention.
