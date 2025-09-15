Entertainment
Claressa Shields and Papoose Share Their Love Story on ‘Tamron Hall Show’
New York, NY – Boxing champion Claressa Shields and rapper Papoose appeared on the ‘Tamron Hall Show’ recently, sharing their sweet journey from friends to lovers. The couple’s conversation charmed viewers as they discussed how they first met at a Shakur Stevenson fight.
Papoose, a longtime fan of Shields, said he was excited to meet her. Shields revealed she made the first move by sliding into his DMs, inviting him with VIP tickets to her fight. “He’s a fan of boxing, so I figured why not come see the greatest fight. But, I did recognize right away, ‘I’m like that’s a good looking man,’” Shields explained.
Their relationship blossomed through texting and sharing poetry. They even collaborated on a poem, showcasing Shields’s hidden rap skills. Host Tamron Hall suggested they consider turning their poems into a book or song, a suggestion Papoose eagerly endorsed.
Fans are clearly taken with the couple’s chemistry, lighting up social media with positive comments. One Instagram user noted, “They both look good and genuinely happy.” Another wrote, “That man lights up when he talks to and about her, it’s refreshing to see.”
Papoose has openly expressed his love for Shields, sharing photos of her on social media. In one post, he captioned a picture of her smile, saying, “If the path is beauty let’s not ask where it leads.” Their affection for one another has captured the hearts of many.
As they navigate their budding romance, fans continue to support Claressa and Papoose, celebrating their connection and shared passions.
