Clásico América vs. Chivas: Who’s the Betting Favorite?

GUADALAJARA, Mexico — As the highly anticipated Clásico between Club América and Chivas approaches, questions arise regarding which team holds the upper hand. The date for this match in the Liga MX is drawing near, and fans are eager to see which squad can claim victory.

Currently, Club América sits second in the Liga MX Apertura 2025 standings with five wins and two draws, remaining undefeated. The team has secured 17 points and scored 15 goals while conceding 12. In contrast, Chivas languishes in 16th place, having only one win, one draw, and four losses, accumulating just four points.

Statistically, América appears to be the favorite, with their strong performance reflected in the numbers. However, experts emphasize that in Mexican football, especially during a Clásico, statistics often play a minor role. Such matches are known for their intensity and unpredictability, making it difficult to predict the outcome.

“In a game like this, anything can happen,” said a local sports analyst. “Both teams will give it their all, no matter what the standings say.” This sentiment echoes the history of rivalry that exists between these two clubs, making every encounter a battle on the pitch.

As fans gear up for this clash, the stakes are high, and the excitement is palpable. Will America continue its winning streak, or could Chivas pull off an upset? Only time will tell.