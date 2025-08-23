El Clásico de México Returns to Glendale on October 11

Glendale, Arizona – El Clásico de México is making a comeback to the Valley on October 11. Club América will face the Chivas de Guadalajara at State Farm Stadium, reigniting a historic rivalry.

“After almost a decade without coming to Phoenix, we are very happy to return to play El Clásico de México,” said Javier Mier, Sporting Director of Chivas de Guadalajara, in a press release. “This game of this magnitude, and meeting again with our fans in the US, fills us with pride and motivates us.”

Mier emphasized that the match is not just significant for the teams but also for the passionate fan base. “I’m sure that this will be an unforgettable experience, and we hope to culminate it with a great performance on the field and, of course, with a win,” he added.

The rivalry, which began in 1943, is known for its intensity and excitement. Jon Sheiman, Senior Vice-President of Unified Events, stated, “In the world of fútbol, there are few more exciting matchups than El Clásico de México. Working with the two most popular teams in Liga MX is a privilege.”

He added that the event will provide Arizona fans an opportunity to support their favorite teams in person. Fans are encouraged to prepare for a thrilling day of fútbol.