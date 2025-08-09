Clásicos in Argentina: Boca-Racing and Independiente-River Face Off

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Two intense matchups highlight Saturday’s fourth round of the Torneo Clausura, featuring Boca Juniors against Racing Club and Independiente facing River Plate. The matches promise heated rivalries and significant stakes.

Boca Juniors, currently enduring a 11-match winless streak, is desperate for points. They sit second-to-last in Zone A with just two points. Club legend Juan Román Riquelme has made direct changes to the football council to ease internal tensions. Coach Miguel Ángel Russo acknowledged the pressure, stating, ‘Boca always has the obligation to win.’

In preparation for the match, Russo is expected to shake up the starting lineup. Edinson Cavani might begin on the bench due to poor performance, with Exequiel Zeballos and Milton Giménez vying for the forward role. Meanwhile, Juan Barinaga could replace Luis Advíncula in defense.

Racing Club isn’t faring much better either. They have one win and two losses in the Clausura, putting pressure on their visit to Boca. However, spirits lifted after a recent 4-0 victory against Deportivo Riestra, leading to optimism about their chances. Coach Gustavo Costas is likely to make changes, primarily centered on injuries.

Notably, Gabriel Arias, Racing’s captain, battles a groin injury but hopes to recover in time. The return of striker Adrián Martínez, who served a suspension, also strengthens their lineup.

Independiente hosts River Plate later in the day at 6:30 PM. Independiente’s situation is dire, sitting at the bottom of their group with just one point from three matches. This poor performance has prompted discussions about whether to prioritize the Clausura or focus on an upcoming match in the Copa Sudamericana.

In contrast, River Plate arrives with a better record and can move into the top position with a win. Star forward Miguel Borja will lead their attack, albeit hampered by injuries to others like Maximiliano Salas.

As fans gear up for this weekend’s excitement, Boca and River’s historic rivalries will surely draw attention, promising a day of intense football.