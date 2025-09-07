Clásicos Paisa and Vallecaucano Set for Tense Showdowns

Medellín, Colombia — The 10th round of the Liga Dimayor features a highly anticipated Clásico Paisa as Independiente Medellín faces Atlético Nacional at Estadio Atanasio Girardot. This showdown, marked by city pride, promises excitement and suspense.

Independiente Medellín, known as the Poderoso de la Montaña, enters the match after a commanding 3-1 victory against Deportivo Cali. Coach Alejandro Restrepo‘s squad has shown strong form recently, generating optimism among fans eager for a win in this rivalry.

Conversely, Atlético Nacional arrives with a more challenging outlook. Although they narrowly defeated Envigado, fatigue from playing in both the Copa Libertadores and Copa de Colombia may impact their performance. The Verdolaga aim to leverage their experience, hoping to manage game pace and seize scoring opportunities.

The match will be streamed in Colombia via Win Sports+ and Win Sports Online, with availability in the U.S. through Nuestra Tele and platforms like Fubo and Fanatiz.

In another major matchup, the Clásico Vallecaucano sees América de Cali hosting Deportivo Cali at Estadio Pascual Guerrero. Both teams face critical moments this season, with América currently sitting at the bottom of the table following a 1-0 loss to Alianza FC.

Deportivo Cali, coming off a 3-1 defeat against Independiente Medellín, is grappling with not only poor performance but also financial instability affecting team morale. The clash promises intense competition as both teams battle for pride amidst tough circumstances.

The match details will also be available on the same television networks and streaming services.

With the stakes high and both teams desperate for points, fans can expect two thrilling encounters on the pitch this weekend.