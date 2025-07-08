Classic Halloween Films Get New 4K Editions Ahead of Spooky Season

LOS ANGELES, CA — As summer fades, Halloween enthusiasts are already gearing up for the spooky season. The year 2025 has thus far been noteworthy for horror fans, with chilling original films and thrilling sequels dominating the genre.

Among the classics that define Halloween is the film Halloween, directed by John Carpenter. This iconic movie, released in 1978, is known for its atmospheric direction, vintage musical score, and the unforgettable character of Michael Myers. With its eerie aesthetic and intense scares, Halloween quickly became a benchmark for the slasher sub-genre.

Three years after its debut, Halloween II arrived in 1981. While it may not have received the same love as the original, its direct connection to the first film ensures its place in the Halloween lineup. Both films will receive new 4K editions set to release on September 16, just in time for the upcoming season of fright.

Merchandise has played a significant role in keeping the legacy of Michael Myers alive. From action figures to Funko Pops, the franchise’s merchandise continues to expose younger audiences to the chilling imagery of Myers’ signature white mask. David Gordon Green’s recent contributions to the series have further fueled interest.

Fans can currently stream the original Halloween on AMC+ and Crackle. Meanwhile, Halloween II is available for rent on platforms like Fandango at Home. As October approaches, horror lovers can pre-order the latest editions for their slasher marathons.