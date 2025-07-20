U.S. Classic 2025 Highlights New Gymnastics Champions as Biles Watches

BOSTON, Massachusetts – The 2025 U.S. Classic saw the emergence of a new gymnastics star as 2024 U.S. junior champion Claire Pease claimed the all-around title with a score of 54.600 on Saturday evening, July 19. The competition drew a notable audience, including seven-time Olympic champion Simone Biles, who attended to watch her former training-mates.

Biles, who has not publicly confirmed her future competition plans, opted for a low profile during this event, standing near the balance beam without participating in any formal activities. “My lil babiessss,” she shared in an Instagram story, referring to Pease and fellow competitor Roberson.

Pease’s performance was marked by consistency across all four events. The 16-year-old finished strong, flipping from third place to first by executing a clean Yurchenko double full, scoring 14.050 in her final routine. “I feel really good and am happy to be here,” Pease said after her victory.

Simone Rose, who led at one point in the competition, ended with a score of 54.200, just below Pease’s total. Roberson, competing in her first elite event since the Olympic Trials, showcased a near-perfect routine on the balance beam. She noted Biles’ influence, recalling a supportive conversation leading up to the competition.

As Biles enjoyed her evening in a lower-level suite, her coach Cecile Landi joined her. The two shared moments of discussion as they watched athletes perform, highlighting the camaraderie within the gymnastics community.

The U.S. Classic served as a crucial qualifier for the upcoming U.S. Championships, set to take place in New Orleans from August 7-10. Athletes achieving an all-around score of 52.000 or better secured their spots in the upcoming championships, setting the stage for another round of fierce competition. As the gymnastics world eyes the future, the spotlight shone bright on the next generation, led by emerging stars like Pease.