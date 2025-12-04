Classic Holiday Hits Return to Billboard’s Top 10 This December

NEW YORK, NY — Classic holiday favorites have made a strong return, with WHAM!’s “Last Christmas” and Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” re-entering the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

This week’s episode of the Hot 100 Show featured insights from Billboard chart experts on the significance of this resurgence. The show, hosted by Tetris Kelly, reviewed the ranking for December 6, showing “Opalite” falling to No. 10, while Leon Thomas claimed No. 9. “Jingle Bell Rock” surprisingly reached the No. 8 spot, sparking excitement among fans and experts alike.

“I love that it’s shaken up,” said Billboard expert Delisa Shannon. She expressed her enthusiasm for the changes in the top 10, especially noting the strong fan support for “Opalite.” Shannon also shared her recent experience at a Leon Thomas concert, describing the lively crowd that passionately engaged with every single song performed.

Tetris Kelly invited rising K-pop group RIIZE onto the show to promote their album, ‘FAME,’ as well as their participation in the ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ initiative. Their presence underscored the growing diversity in the music industry, blending various genres with emerging trends.

As Shannon recalled the electric atmosphere of Thomas’s live show, Trevor Anderson, another panelist, asked if fans were responsive during less popular songs. “It was incredible,” Shannon replied, highlighting that the energy remained high throughout the concert, marking Thomas’s impact on R&B music.

The excitement surrounding the top 10 and the resurgence of holiday classics leaves viewers eager for more discussions about musical trends and rising stars in the industry.