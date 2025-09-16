Claudia Sheinbaum to Lead Grito de Independencia Ceremony in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY, Mexico – President Claudia Sheinbaum will lead the traditional Grito de Independencia ceremony from the Zócalo in Mexico City on the night of September 15, 2025, marking a historic moment as it is her first time presiding over this event during her term.

The Grito de Independencia is celebrated annually on the eve of Mexico’s Independence Day, which occurs on September 16. The ceremony traces its roots back to 1810, when Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla urged the people to rise against Spanish rule. For more than a century, it has been a tradition for the sitting president to ring bells and shout “¡Viva México!” from the balcony of the National Palace, facing a large crowd.

This year is particularly significant as Sheinbaum becomes the first woman to lead the Grito ceremony from the historic location. The event is expected to draw substantial crowds in the Zócalo.

For those unable to attend in person, the ceremony will be broadcast live on Univision and Telemundo. Both networks will connect to the Mexico City event, showing the president on the balcony and the accompanying Mexican festivities.

The broadcast is set to begin at 10:45 p.m. Central Time in the United States, featuring a celebration of Mexican culture along with the Grito remarks.

Viewers can also access the ceremony through the Telemundo app or their website, as well as through ViX. The event will additionally stream on YouTube, ensuring wide accessibility for those following from afar.

As excitement builds for this historic occasion, many look forward to witnessing Sheinbaum’s participation in a tradition that has long been at the heart of Mexico’s national identity.