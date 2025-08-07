Claudio Echeverri’s Future Uncertain Amidst Interest from Roma

Manchester, England – Pep Guardiola‘s priorities may not include sharing talent, as rumors swirl around Claudio Echeverri‘s potential transfer from Manchester City to AS Roma. Reports indicate that the Italian club is prepared to offer 33 million euros for the young midfielder, aiming to secure him on loan with a mandatory purchase option, a common strategy in European football to comply with financial fair play rules.

Guardiola’s willingness to negotiate comes with a catch, however. A buy-back clause worth 40 million euros is reportedly included in the agreement, ensuring City retains the option to reacquire the 19-year-old.

Echeverri, known as ‘Diablito,’ was a promising addition to City following impressive performances at River Plate and with the Argentina U20 national team. However, his transition to the Premier League has been uneven, with only 64 minutes of playtime across competitions. His brief appearances include a memorable goal in the Club World Cup but limited game time due to a lingering ankle injury.

Those close to Echeverri suggest that a move could be beneficial for his growth, especially if it guarantees more playing time. A transfer to Serie A could provide valuable exposure and experience in a highly competitive environment. Meanwhile, Roma finished fifth in the previous season and secured a spot in the Europa League under the guidance of coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

The interest from Roma isn’t the only possibility for Echeverri. Manchester City is also considering a temporary move to Girona FC, another club in the City Football Group, which could help him develop further in Spain. Reports indicate Echeverri favors a Serie A move but is also weighing his options under the City’s management.

Ultimately, the transfer window remains open until September 1, and speculations about Echeverri’s future will likely continue until then. As negotiations proceed, River Plate is also monitoring the situation, expecting to receive compensation due to their stake in Echeverri’s formation rights.