Claudio Puelles Set for Confident Return at Noche UFC

San Antonio, Texas — After an 18-month hiatus, Peruvian lightweight Claudio Puelles is ready to return to the Octagon. He will fight Joaquim Silva at Noche UFC on September 13, 2025, aiming to break a two-fight losing streak.

Puellas, known for his impressive grappling skills, is determined to showcase his evolved fighting style. The fighter was significantly affected after back-to-back losses, including a TKO defeat by Dan Hooker at Madison Square Garden and a close split-decision loss to Fares Ziam in Mexico City.

“It’s very exciting,” Puelles said about his upcoming fight. “I worked with the UFC in Espanol for the past two Noche UFC cards, so I finally have my shot to actually fight in one of these.”

After his losses, Puelles took time to heal from injuries and enhance his skills. He even contributed to the Spanish broadcast team, which he says helped him sharpen his analytical abilities. “I’m around a lot more UFC events than I used to be,” he explained.

Puellas also underwent surgery after fracturing his hand during his fight with Ziam. He made sure to recover fully before resuming training, emphasizing the importance of careful preparation. “I said to myself, I’m not gonna rush… I’m just gonna go through the whole process, train a lot, get better, and that’s what I did,” he stated.

For his return, Puelles faces Joaquim Silva, who has experienced a lengthy layoff himself. “I do know he’s tough. I think he’s going to bring a good fight come Saturday,” Puelles remarked on his opponent.

In training, he has implemented new techniques with the guidance of his boxing and grappling coaches. “We’ve been analyzing the game, breaking down tape, training specifically for the opponent,” Puelles said.

As the fight approaches, Puelles expresses confidence in his skills and readiness. He believes the improvements he has made will be evident in his performance. “The evolution is going to show on Saturday,” he said, highlighting his desire for fans to experience his full range of combat abilities.

Puellas remains optimistic about his future in the UFC, turning past losses into motivation. “I don’t feel like I’m coming in on a bad moment… I actually won confidence, even with a split decision defeat,” he shared.

Fans can expect to see Puelles’ unique fighting style as he steps back into the Octagon against Silva at Noche UFC in San Antonio.