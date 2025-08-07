Sports
Clayton Beeter Makes Unforgettable MLB Debut with Nationals
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Clayton Beeter made a challenging debut for the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night against the Oakland Athletics. The right-handed reliever, acquired in a trade for Amed Rosario on July 26, took over for All-Star starter MacKenzie Gore in the fourth inning while the A’s led 7-0.
Beeter faced immediate pressure, giving up a two-run homer to J.J. Bleday, the first batter he faced in a Nationals uniform, pushing the A’s lead to 9-0. He also allowed two walks in the inning but managed to prevent any further runs from scoring.
The 25-year-old Beeter had a rough start to the season with a 6.75 ERA in four innings over three appearances for the Rochester Red Wings, the Triple-A affiliate of the Nationals, before being recalled. Prior to the minor league season’s cancellation in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he played college baseball at Texas Tech University, finishing with a 2.81 ERA across 25 games.
Drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft, Beeter signed for an above-slot bonus of $1,196,500. He had a solid 2021 season, pitching to a 3.44 ERA in a combined 28 outings across High-A Great Lakes and Double-A Tulsa.
In 2022, he continued to show promise with a 2.13 ERA in seven starts for Double-A Somerset after being traded to the New York Yankees. Before his promotion to the majors with the Yankees in March 2024, Beeter recorded a 3.62 ERA over 27 outings between Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, showing flashes of potential despite injuries affecting his play.
The debut on Tuesday marked an important milestone for Beeter, who remains focused on improving and taking advantage of his opportunities as part of the Nationals roster.
