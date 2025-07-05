Sports
Clayton Kershaw Joins Elite 3,000 Strikeout Club at Dodger Stadium
Los Angeles, California – Clayton Kershaw made history Wednesday night by recording his 3,000th career strikeout during a game at Dodger Stadium. This achievement makes him the 20th pitcher in Major League Baseball history to reach this impressive milestone.
In the sixth inning of the game, Kershaw struck out the final player needed to reach the mark, further solidifying his legacy as one of the game’s greatest pitchers. Though Kershaw’s milestone may not generate the same fanfare as the 3,000-hit club, it signifies his exclusive place in baseball lore.
The list of pitchers who have reached 3,000 strikeouts highlights the evolution of the game. Notably, no members of the club played at Ebbets Field, indicating that this accomplishment became more common in recent decades. Kershaw, who debuted in 2008, is part of a new generation of pitchers setting records.
Among the significant statistics, Kershaw currently has the highest winning percentage of the 20 pitchers in this elite club at .697. His career ERA+ stands at 155, illustrating his dominance on the mound compared to his peers. Kershaw’s average game score of 61.9 ranks him among the best in history.
Baseball analyst Doug Greenberg commented, “Kershaw’s ability to consistently dominate and perform at the highest level is what makes his achievement truly remarkable. He continues to elevate the standard for future generations of pitchers.”
As more players enter the league, the question remains who among them will replicate Kershaw’s success and potentially join the prestigious 3,000-strikeout club.
As Kershaw celebrated this career moment, baseball fans witnessed a testament to dedication, talent, and the evolution of pitching in Major League Baseball.
