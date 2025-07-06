Sports
Clayton Kershaw Joins Exclusive 3,000 Strikeout Club
LOS ANGELES, California — Clayton Kershaw reached a career milestone on Wednesday, becoming the 20th pitcher in Major League Baseball history to record 3,000 strikeouts. He achieved this feat during a game against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium.
Kershaw struck out the Giants’ third baseman in the sixth inning, contributing to a career total of 3,002 strikeouts. Despite the accomplishment, Kershaw remains humble about joining an elite group known for their pitching prowess.
Unlike the 3,000-hit club, which features 33 players, the 3,000-strikeout club is notably more exclusive. Kershaw’s arrival at this milestone highlights a modern trend, as all other 3,000-strikeout pitchers debuted after 1959.
As Kershaw continues to excel, he holds the highest winning percentage (.697) among the members of the 3K club and an impressive career ERA+ of 155, nearly neck-and-neck with other greats like Pedro Martinez.
The historical context of this milestone reflects significant changes in baseball, with Kershaw’s success pointing to the increasing emphasis on strikeouts in modern pitching. Half of the pitchers on the 3,000-strikeout list debuted in 1984 or later. Kershaw’s ability to maintain a high game score average of 61.9 further distinguishes him in this group.
Kershaw’s journey shows that he is not just a great strikeout pitcher but also one of the most effective in the game, as he continues to make strides toward Hall of Fame consideration. His career now includes 3,002 strikeouts, and as he reflects on his career, Kershaw emphasizes the importance of continued hard work and dedication.
